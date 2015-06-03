Petersburg firefighter accused of coming to work drunk

A firefighter for the City of Petersburg is on leave without pay after officials say he showed up to work intoxicated.

NBC12 has learned Captain James Vick reportedly came to work drunk over the weekend, and had to be sent home as a result.

"The City has a zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and will follow the policy in place to handle the situation," Public Information Officer Jay Ell Alexander said in an email. "The City's Fire Department is working hard and has a top priority of making sure our firefighters and all employees are safe and adhere to the policies we have."

The Petersburg Fire Department has had several recent incidents involving inappropriate behavior from its employees. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Fleming was suspended without pay earlier this year after he too, reportedly came to work drunk. That suspension came just months after Fleming was convicted of DWI.

In April, another firefighter was arrested for public urination.

