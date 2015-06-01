Richmond Police officer won't face charges in Southside shooting

Richmond Police shot a man at the Roadway Inn near Midlothian Turnpike and Old Warwick Road, about a mile east of Chippenham Parkway on April 1. (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond Police officer will not face charges for shooting a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Mike Herring announced Monday.

The officer is no longer on administrative leave and is resuming patrol duty, Richmond Police Chief Al Durham said at a morning press conference.

The aftermath of the April 1 shooting was captured in a YouTube video and shows Roderick Hardy on the ground after being shot in the stomach by an officer. Hardy was later charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm and brandishing a firearm. The officer who shot Hardy outside the Richmond Inn and Suites hotel, off Midlothian Turnpike was placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

WATCH the YouTube video (warning explicit language):

The suspect can be heard in the video denying that he aimed a gun at officers, as medics treated his gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police can be heard countering the man's denial. The video is now part of the official investigation.

Richmond Police Chief Al Durham defended his officers' actions in the shooting saying the video was being misconstrued on social media and decried posts alleging the suspect was unarmed, which the chief said was false. The chief said the suspect had a gun and aimed it in the direction of officers. Durham also confirmed that surveillance video shows the man running from officers, with a weapon in his hand.

Durham further pointed out that the cell phone video shows officers and medics vigorously treating the suspect, immediately after he was shot.

