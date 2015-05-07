Police identify Henrico motorcyclist killed in crash

Henrico Police have identified a man killed while driving a motorcycle in the county on Thursday night.

Anwar S. Edwards, 34, was killed when he riding his Harley-Davidson on Charles City Road near Poplar Spring Road around 5:36 p.m., police said. Edwards was headed east toward the intersection at the same time as a car was approaching southbound. The car stopped at the intersection, then pulled onto Charles City Road and into the path of the motorcycle, police said. Edwards turned to the right to avoid the collision, but sideswiped the right side of the car, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree head-on, according to police.

Edwards died at the scene. Police have not said if any charges will be filed, but say the investigation is on-going.

