New Millennium Studios in Petersburg sold

Tim and Daphne Reid say they have sold New Millennium Studios in Petersburg and plan to open a new studio in Richmond. (Source: Wikimedia Images/NBC12)

New Millennium Studios in Petersburg has been sold for $1.5 million.

Studio owner Tim Reid confirmed the sale to NBC12 on Thursday afternoon. He and his wife, Daphne, operated the movie studio on 60 acres of land. Over the years New Millennium Studios helped bring movie productions to Petersburg. Now, Four Square Property Management is taking over the site.

The Reids say they now plan to open a new studio in Richmond.

Tim Reid played the father from the 90s sitcom Sister Sister. Daphne Maxwell-Reid played Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

