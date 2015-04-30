Alexander Hill Jr to be extradited to VA

The man accused of killing a family of four in Petersburg will be extradited to Virginia from Buffalo, New York.

A federal "identity hearing" in Buffalo proved Alexander Hill Junior is, as his nickname goes, the "Real Deal."

The court has ordered him back to Virginia, where he faces first-degree murder and many more charges.

The Government had already identified him through fingerprints, just hours after his arrest. Once he was arrested, the U.S. Marshal office says Hill at first refused to admit who he was.

A Petersburg Police officer also testified at the hearing, saying that the scar on the suspect's chest, bump on his head and his hazel eyes all proved the suspect is Alexander Hill Jr.

