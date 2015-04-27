Petersburg firefighter charged with public urination

A Petersburg firefighter faces a charge of public urination after an incident last week.

Sources say Assistant Fire Marshal Doug Sanford was on duty and in uniform when he was cited by police for urinating in public on Wednesday outside the Neptune's Land and Sea Restaurant. Sanford recently served as head of the local firefighter union.

Court records show Sanford is due to be arraigned in court on Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge.

Another fire official is currently suspended without pay after sources say he showed up to work intoxicated. Sources say Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Fleming was sent home after taking a breathalyzer test earlier this month. He was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated earlier this year.

A third Petersburg firefighter was recently cleared of charges of having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Casey Davis was placed on administrative duty as a result of the sexual battery of a minor charge, which stemmed from consensual sex with a 17-year-old, according to investigators. The battery charge was later dismissed and Davis was also found not guilty of having consensual sex with a child older than 15 years old.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

