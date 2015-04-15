Colonial Heights bus aide accused of hitting students

A Colonial Heights school worker is accused of assaulting two special needs students on a school bus. The 56 year old suspect has since bonded out of jail as she heads to court Thursday for assault and battery. Now one parent connected to the case is opening up about what happened. NBC 12 was the first to break this story.

Peggy Jordan is charged with two misdemeanors, accused of roughing up special needs students on a Colonial Heights school bus.

A parent who does not want to be identified finds it all unsettling.

"I got a phone call late Monday night advising there was a situation where my child was assaulted,” she said.

Her 7 year old son is severely autistic, unable to communicate verbally.

"It's very difficult because my son can't tell me 'someone violated me',” she explained.

NBC 12 went to Jordan's door but got no answer.

Assistant Superintendent for schools Haidee Napier says as a bus aide, Jordan's role is to assist the bus driver in keeping students calm and in their seats - especially since they have special needs. It appears she won't have that responsibility any longer.

"The bus aide is no longer employed,” Napier confirmed.

She says the district is now reviewing safety protocol to put parents at ease.

One parent is alarmed all the more since there was no video to capture the alleged assault.

"You would think that would be something that's available…To strike a child who does not have the ability to communicate should never be the reaction…My son has no voice,” she said.

Only two of Colonial Heights 25 school buses have cameras on them. District leaders say they're reviewing whether there's a need for more.

