Kaleya back home with Petersburg family after abduction

Virginia State Police announced late Wednesday that Kaleya Ketter, the 4-year-old Petersburg girl reported abducted from her grandmother's home, has been found safe. She is now back with her family.Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for service in the 900 block of Highland Mist Lane in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities said the 911 caller, who identified himself as Phillip Ketter, said he had his daughter at the residence and wanted to cooperate with police in regard to an Amber Alert from Virginia.When officers arrived on scene, authorities said they found Kaleya Ketter unharmed and took her in to protective custody. Officers then arrested her father on an outstanding warrant from Virginia.According to Kaleya's grandmother, Kathy Brown, Kaleya's mother left for Charlotte around 8 p.m. Wednesday to pick up her daughter.Virginia State Police said the Amber Alert for Kaleya has been canceled.

Brown said she tried to fight her granddaughter's abductors before they sped off in their car.

"Her father came inside the house and just snatched her," Brown said in an interview Wednesday. "I opened the car door to try to to get her out, but it slammed on me and now my hand is sprained."

