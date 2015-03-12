Candice Smith is NBC12's 12 About Town reporter and morning traffic reporter.
Candice is a Virginia native, growing up in Roanoke. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Follow Candice Smith on social media:
To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.