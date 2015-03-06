Hopewell Boil Water Alert lifted - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Hopewell Boil Water Alert lifted

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell has lifted the Boil Water Alert.

The water is now safe to drink and bathe in. There will be no more water giveaways.

The alert was put into effect after a fuel spill at a water treatment plant.

