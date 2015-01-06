Virginians weigh in on McDonnell sentence

As soon as NBC 12 broke the news surrounding former Gov. Bob McDonnell's sentencing on Tuesday, people quickly began weighing in.

"Two years for the Governor instead of the six? I agree 100 percent,” said Doug Luck.

As soon as the news broke, we hit the streets to find out what many of you are thinking.

“I think the two years means he's lucky,” Rosemary Vanauken added.

Many say they expected a harsher sentence.

"I somewhat agree with the decision. I certainly thought the sentence would be harsher but two years is what the judge imposed, and that's what the sentence will be,” said Charles Utley.

As soon as the judge ruled, the sentence plus two years of probation became the talk of the town. Virginians also began reacting to the fact that Governor McDonnell asked for forgiveness and mercy.

"I think all people have a right to forgiveness. He needs to forgive himself first,” Vanauken said.

"I wish other non-violent criminals got as low a sentence as he did. Jails are full of people guilty of non-violent crimes and they feel that they should be there for years and years and years and I just wish there was as much mercy shown for them,” Sarah Weisiger added.

As McDonnell prepares to serve time for his corruption conviction, many are now concerned about the impact it will have on the Commonwealth's reputation.

"To me, it was a sad time because I hate to see anyone fall from grace like that. Bad for Virginia, bad for our country. Just bad because when we elect officials we expect a lot of them and when they don't live up to those expectations, it's just bad,” George Bowser said.

