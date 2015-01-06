Virginians weigh in on McDonnell sentence

As the news broke of charges being dropped in the McDonnell case, many voters voiced frustration over the political and justice system.More >>
With the news of the Supreme Court's decision to drop federal corruption charges against Bob McDonnell, many voters are wondering how to change the political landscape.
In the wake of the Supreme Court decision involving the case of former Governor Bob McDonnell, we talk to a juror from his original case.
Experts tell NBC12, they weren't surprised by Friday's decision from the Supreme Court that it would hear McDonnell's case. When it's all said and done – one of three things could happen:More >>
