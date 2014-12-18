Thief steals Christmas gifts for needy children in Henrico

Thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts and personal belongings for needy children were stolen from a Henrico apartment.

Police are closely investigating the crime that's stripped a young Henrico woman of her holiday cheer.

"$2,000 worth of shoes, about $10,000 worth of jewelry is gone. Two gaming systems are gone,” explains Ashley Stanley.

It was a startling discovery when she arrived at her West End apartment earlier this week and found someone pried her front door open.

"That's the door that doesn't open and we haven't gone in or out of the door since it was warm outside. They had to move the couch to actually get into the entry way,” she said.

The thieves then headed straight to the Christmas tree.

"I have three younger siblings and they took all of their Christmas gifts as well,” Stanley said.

Several of the stolen gifts were donated by the community to help brighten the holidays for children at the Boys and Girls Club.

"Personal stuff you can always get back. That wasn't an issue for me. The issue for me was knowing what we do for the community and how we give back, it was a hard pill to swallow,” she explained.

Stanley says if there's any silver lining here it's that she had several gifts hidden inside her car, so a few of the items she planned on donating will still make it to those children in need.

She started the Rodney Roane Jr. Memorial Foundation in honor of a former Varina classmate who died in a school bus crash last year.

In addition to donating gifts to children, her group also provides student scholarships and sends care packages to troops overseas.

