Hanover community remembers beloved teen killed in crash

The Hanover Sheriff's Office and Virginia Department of Transportation reported that heavy rains Tuesday night and early Wednesday closed several roads.More >>
The search for a pursuit suspect ended shortly after 12 a.m. on Sunday in Hanover after police found him in the woods.More >>
A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.More >>
The first-ever Circle the Wagons BBQ Cook-off and Concert is coming to Center of the Universe Brewing Company on Aug. 26.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies rescued four children, including a newborn, who were all left in the car.More >>
