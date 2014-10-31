VSU president announces resignation

The Virginia State University Board of Visitors on Friday accepted the resignation of President Keith Miller, effective Dec. 31.Miller will remain a tenured faculty member, the university announced. The announcement came after a closed meeting at the VSU campus. Board Rector Harry Black said the Board and President Miller “agreed that VSU should move in another direction strategically,” according to a press release.





“President Miller is to be commended for his integrity and putting the interests of Virginia State University and its students at the forefront of this difficult decision,” Black said. “The decision is in character with his dedication as a leader committed to service.”





Students have been protesting university leadership for months, as the Historically Black College faces a nearly $19 million budget shortfall and declining enrollment.



An interim president is expected to be named by the board in November, as a search firm begins a national search for the next president.





Miller is the 13th president of the school and has held the post or more than three years.

