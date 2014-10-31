Attorney seeks mental evaluation for Jesse Matthew

The Charlottesville attorney representing abduction and rape suspect Jesse Matthew now wants a mental evaluation for the 32-year-old.

Jesse Camblos made the request during Matthew's arraignment on Friday in Fairfax. The judge decided to hold off on that request, but is ordering additional counsel for Matthew as he fights sexual assault charges that date back to 2005.

"I sent a motion to the prosecutor requesting that several doctors in this area who are very good as forensic psychology and psychiatry be appointed to do a full evaluation of Matthew,” said Camblos.

“It was a motion for the evaluation of sanity at the time of the offense. Whatever they feel is necessary, they'll do and so will we,” said Fairfax Prosecutor Ray Morrogh.

Matthew appeared by video conference, showing no emotion as he sat with Camblos by his side. Wearing a black and white jail suit, Matthew told a judge he's built a close relationship with the man representing him on charges he abducted Hannah Graham and wants Camblos to also help him fight the Fairfax charges out of Fairfax. A public defender told the judge he thinks he can best serve Matthew, due to his experience and because he's located in Fairfax. The judge decided to allow both parties to serve as co-counsel.

Morrogh says the alleged victim in the Fairfax case is currently out of the country but plans to return for trial and may even take the stand.



"She is relieved, I think. I don't want to say happy because there's no joy in any of this from any of us, but I think she's satisfied that maybe we'll get some resolution,” Morrogh said.



The next hearing in this case is scheduled for November 14. Prosecutors say they expect Matthew will be in the courtroom in person.

Matthew did not have to enter a plea during the Friday court date. He will be back in court in two weeks to have a trial date set on the Fairfax case. The judge said he wants to have the trial relatively soon and doesn't want Charlottesville issues to slow his trial in Fairfax. A Fairfax grand jury indicted Matthew earlier this month on counts of attempted capital murder, abduction and sexual penetration with an object in the 2005 case.

Last week, the Richmond medical examiner confirmed human remains found earlier this month are those of Graham. Matthew has a hearing involving that case in December. Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Denise Lunsford previously signaled new charges will likely be filed against Matthew in connection with the Graham case after the Chief Medical Examiner's office confirmed last week remains discovered in Albemarle County belong to Graham. Chesterfield deputies found the skeletal remains on Old Lynchburg road on October 18.

Matthew remains behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on a charge of abduction with intent to defile in the Hannah Graham disappearance. A preliminary hearing is set for December 4.