Man shot, robbed in Church Hill

A shooting victim in a Church Hill robbery is recovering at home after suffering injuries that were first believed to be life threatening.Jonny Khallili was shot in the neck and suffered four broken ribs when thieves robbed him of his cell phone and credit cards one week ago near North 22nd and Cedar streets. The bullet even punctured his lung.

Khallili says he's still in a lot of pain. Friends and family are rushing to his side and helping him financially since they say he won't be able to return to work for at least six weeks.

Two others were also shot overnight in Richmond. No word yet if the shootings were related.