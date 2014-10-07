Police release surveillance photos in Hanover Avenue mallet attack

A crime alert out of Richmond's Museum District has officers searching for a bold and violent robber. Witnesses say a man used a mallet to brutally attack a man and woman walking along Hanover Avenue just before midnight.

Richmond Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle on Wednesday.

The crime has left this neighborhood stunned and scared. A neighbor says she saw the female victim bloodied and bruised Hanover Avenue Monday night and just wanted to help. Police quickly arrived as the victims were transported to VCU medical, but not before the robber made off with their personal belongings.



It's the last thing you'd expect when enjoying the peace and quiet of your own community.



"This is the first I'm hearing about it from you. I did not hear about that,” said Mary Lou Richards.



Now Mary Lou Richards is alarmed to hear such a brutal attack happened so close to home.



"If you can't walk safely around your neighborhood, walk my dog and not feel safe is not a good feeling,” she said.



The attack happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday. A 28-year-old man and woman were walking in the 3100 block of Hanover Avenue when a man believed to be in his 20s approached with a blunt object. Witnesses say that object was a mallet. The bold bandit attacked the victims before taking off with a purse, cell phone, and credit cards.



Alicia Rydel takes a stroll around the block every day.



"I walk here at any time of the day by myself, get up run in the mornings by myself,” she said.



"This is a safe neighborhood generally speaking,” Robert Sesco added.



Which finds neighbors so outraged and now taking precautions.



"I don't prefer to walk alone at that hour at night,” Richards said.



There isn't much of a description of the attacker who was wearing a white t-shirt and white baseball cap. Friends of the victims say they are shaken up and just trying to recover from their injuries.



"I hope she's ok and I hope they find out who did that,” Richards added.



A representative from a local running community is also concerned because this is an area many frequent for their daily jog. This crime is now leaving both neighbors and visitors on edge.



