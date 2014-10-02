Police: Hunters be on the lookout for Hannah Graham

As the search to bring Hannah Graham home enters its third week, there are several new developments now unfolding in the case.

First, the man charged with Graham's abduction, Jesse Matthew, remains in jail after hearings on two charges were continued. A bond hearing on the abduction charge is now set for December 4. Now searchers are turning their efforts to Nelson County where the Prosecutor who helped convict Alexis Murphy's killer is weighing in on the Hannah Graham case.

Anthony Martin is speaking out after getting a request from Randy Taylor's attorney to compare evidence found in Murphy's car to Jesse Matthew's DNA. Taylor is the man a jury convicted in Alexis Murphy's death. Martin says though there's no evidence of a connection he will order a test.

The letter Attorney Michael Hallahan addressed to Nelson County's prosecutor ask investigators to also compare Alexis Murphy's social media accounts with Jesse Matthew's to determine if they ever made contact.



Martin responded saying in order to "dispel speculation", he will meet in the coming days with investigators in the Murphy case. It all comes as the 40 searchers on the ground Thursday looking for Hannah Graham traveled to Nelson County.



"Will you search Randy Taylor's property? That has nothing to do with this case on Hannah. We're focused on finding Hannah," said Mark Eggeman with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.



In addition to the drone that's searching by air now, this weekend crews will unveil a special airplane that takes high definition images. But this massive effort doesn't stop with technology. With the start of deer hunting season this weekend, investigators want hunters to be on the lookout for Hannah.



"They will be around everywhere, in different parts of the woods that's probably never been checked yet and that probably would really help out too," said hunter Richard Brown.



Meantime, search crews will now sport new wristbands with Hannah's initials. It's a reminder of how serious their role really is.

One the city police chief believes is best supported when the public steps up too.



"If every single property owner would do this and would identify maybe things that look out of place, maybe pick up the phone so we could follow up, maybe we'd be farther along," said Chief Tim Longo.

To that end, investigators say they are even reaching out to real estate agencies to help them find owners of vacant properties. They're also strategically mapping areas they've already searched so they don't re-trace their steps.



