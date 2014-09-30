Investigators want to know if Jesse Matthew is linked to more cases

There are several new developments in the case surrounding abduction suspect Jesse Matthew, including a possible link to other cases and a request to find out if Matthew is connected at all to Alexis Murphy's presumed death.

The attorney for convicted killer Randy Taylor plans to ask prosecutors to compare DNA found in Alexis Murphy's car with Jesse Matthew's profile. Last week, prosecutors said they didn't think there was a credible connection between Matthew and Murphy - whose body has never been found. But Taylor's attorney said in an interview with NBC News that there were several unidentified samples and he wants to make sure Matthew doesn't have a connection to Alexis Murphy.

Investigators in Campbell County want to question Jesse Matthew about the death of Cassandra Morton. She's a 23-year-old Lynchburg woman who went missing in 2009. A hiker found her body days later, about 200 yards off the road in a wooded area.

Matthew attended Christopher Newport University in Newport News, where he played football for less than a month and left the school abruptly after just nine months. There is a case in Newport News involving a woman that went missing during the same time Matthew went to school there. The university investigated him but is not saying why. Newport News police have received numerous calls about Matthew but say he's not a suspect in any of their cases right now.

These new developments come as Matthew met with his attorney Tuesday for two and a half hours. The attorney says he still has no information from police that sheds light on the evidence against his client. Meantime, search crews continued to look for Hannah, marking the third week they've combed Charlottesville and the surrounding county.

