Jesse Matthew will appear in Charlottesville court Thursday

Before abduction suspect Jesse Matthew arrived back to Virginia Friday evening, his attorney said he hadn't spoken with him for a couple of days. Attorney James Camblos says Matthew asked him to represent him and since he knows the suspect's family, he agreed.

"His family is a very nice family, hard working, God fearing family here in Central Virginia," Camblos said.



As Matthew's defense works to build their case, so are investigators - with the help of trained professionals expanding their search for clues.



"We have moved out to Albemarle County and checking certain areas of Albemarle County," said Billy Chrimes with the Department of Emergency Management.



Chrimes is heading the search and rescue efforts and says half dozen K-9 crews working right now are prepared to even search outside of Albemarle if a substantial tip leads them there.



"Right now we're still hoping that she can be found alive but we still plan for the other contingencies also," he said.



It's why he's calling on the help of the public - especially with many people heading outdoors over the weekend.



"We're hoping that people out getting into the woods, out doing things are going to generate any other information," Chrimes said.



This as Matthew's attorney is asking for privacy for the family of the client he's fighting for - the 32 year old caught in Texas now facing a felony abduction charge in Virginia.



"I really would wish people would leave them alone. They are traumatized by what's been going on over the last two weeks," Camblos added.

The police chief is reminding landowners in the area to continue searching property and looking for anything that looks out of the ordinary and then calling that tip in.



Matthew is expected to appear in court Thursday by video conference.

