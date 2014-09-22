Police release wanted poster, search apartment in Graham case

Charlottesville police sent out a wanted poster for a person of interest in the Hannah Graham case on Monday.

The poster specifically asks for help finding Jesse Matthew in connection with two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, but also notes police want to talk to Matthew in connection with the disappearance of the University of Virginia student.

Police say Matthew came in to police headquarters on Saturday, asked for an attorney, spoke with the lawyer and left without giving police any additional information on his involvement with Graham. Upon leaving, police followed him until he sped off in a manner police describe as too dangerous for them to follow him. Police then took out arrest warrants against Matthew in connection with the pursuit.

Police were once again searching Matthew's apartment on Monday. Investigators say video shows Matthew leave the Tempo restaurant with Graham early on September 13, which is the last known sighting of the 18-year-old. Police believe she entered Matthew's 1998 burnt orange Chrysler coupe and went with him to the apartment on Hessian Hills Way.

Matthew has faced criminal charges in the past, according to court documents, however all were eventually dropped. He was charged with a felony for attempted grand larceny, misdemeanor assault, and trespassing following a 2009 incident. He was accused of assaulting someone while trying to steal a cell phone, but never convicted.

Police have not called Matthew a suspect in Graham's disappearance and he is not charged in connection with her case.

Investigators are awaiting lab results from evidence they previously seized in a search of Hannah's car and home.

Matthew has worked as a patient technician at the University of Virginia Medical Center since 2012.

Police ask anyone with information about Graham's whereabouts to call the tip line at (434) 295-3851.

