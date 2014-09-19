Hannah Graham last seen in bar with man, may have left with him

Charlottesville's police chief issues a fiery plea to "everyone" to help them, find missing UVA student, Hannah Graham. At a press conference Friday evening, officers broke down where the search for Hannah stands right now and what's next.



Officers believe Hannah Graham went inside of the Tempo Restaurant and Bar in the Downtown Mall with the person of interest. They say he purchased alcohol and within 15 minutes they were gone - and they believe she left with him in his orange 1998 Chrysler coupe.



Friday, officers scoured the Hessian Hills apartment complex recovering evidence from the person of interest's home. They say he - as well as two others - were home at the time but officers say they don't have grounds to arrest that person of interest, but they do want to question him again. As investigators spent the entire day at that apartment complex, it left neighbors stunned while police are making a desperate plea for help.



"Definitely shocking just for it to be around the area where we live in, for our family and things like that in the same subdivision where we live to have that search," said neighbor Matt Smith.



Earlier accounts suggested the person of interest had a close shaven head, but officers just confirmed that the man they want to continue talking to actually has dread locks. He is 32 years old, 6 foot 2, and weighs 270 pounds.



Officers say they do not have reason to believe that Hannah and this person of interest knew each other before they made contact

Charlottesville police not only searched the man's home at the Hessian Hills apartments on Friday but they also seized the car he was driving. However they have not located the missing Northern Virginia teen.

Police say they are still aware of his location and while they are not releasing his name. Call the Charlottesville Police tip line at (434) 295-3851 if you have information.

