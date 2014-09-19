Police take car, search apartment in Hannah Graham case

Charlottesville police removed several bags of evidence from an apartment while executing a search warrant in connection with the disappearance of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

The investigation led police to a car, which then led them to the Hessian Hills apartments. Police obtained search warrants for both the car and the apartment and have taken the car to process for evidence collection. However they have not located the missing 18-year-old.

Three people were in the apartment when police arrived overnight. One matched the description police released Thursday as a person of interest in the case. So far, there have been no arrests.

The description of the person of interest came from a witness, who told police he saw a man with Graham on East Main Street on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville around 1 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Saturday. He described the person as a black male, 5'10" to 5'11", 250-285 pounds, with a close shaved head, goatee and slight ‘beer belly.' He is reportedly in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing black jeans and white t-shirt.

Police ask anyone with information on him or who saw him to call the tip line at (434) 295-3851.

