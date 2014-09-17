Police release surveillance video of Hannah Graham

Investigators have released brand new surveillance images that could help them track down the whereabouts of missing UVA student Hannah Graham. Police want you to see two separate videos - one captured outside of a restaurant and another outside of convenience store, where officers say the 18 year old student was intoxicated.





The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now getting involved to get the word out about Hannah's disappearance. Wednesday, the police chief said the department released information about her being intoxicated not to attack her character but to show she was vulnerable at the time she went missing.



Hannah was spotted outside of the McGrady's Pub at a quarter till 1 Saturday morning. She approaches the restaurant, walks away and comes back. Then she even walks to the front door but instead of going inside, she walks away.





Ten minutes later another camera picked her up running outside of the Shell Gas Station nearby. Officers say that first concerned them but then she slowed down and started walking again. After that, officers believe she headed to the Downtown Mall. That's where police centered their investigation Wednesday combing the area for clues.



"I'm doing my best to help the police…They didn't tell me what they were looking for. They just asked if they could use the cameras. They went back there and they operated the cameras. I never saw what they got," said Shell's owner Wes Gfroeror.



"Suffice it to say this investigation has been aggressive and will continue to be aggressive. {We} have conducted many interviews. We're in the process of seizing various videos that we think will be helpful. We have secured electronic equipment that was in Hannah's apartment to see if that equipment will have information that will add value or direction to our investigation," said police chief Timothy Longo.



Officers say more than 100 tips have come in regarding this case and they've interviewed some 50 people. Investigators say Hannah sent multiple texts from her cell phone the night she went missing but would not go into detail about what those texts said, only saying one of them said she was lost.



I have learned students will hold a march and rally in honor of Hannah and others who have gone missing Friday at 3:30 PM. It will begin at Wertland St. and 14th St. and end near City Hall. It is open for anyone who would like to come show their support.



Officers read a statement from Hannah's family saying quote "we fear foul play". Investigators re-assured her parents they're doing all they can to get answers.





Search teams fanned out through residential blocks Tuesday, near train tracks and the river. A Virginia State Police helicopter flew overhead. UVA students with the Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group also joined the effort.

A 24-hour tip line has been set up for Hannah at (434) 295-3851.

