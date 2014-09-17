Missing UVA student last spotted at Charlottesville's Downtown Mall

Missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's historic Downtown Mall, according to police. (Source: Charlottesville Police)

Missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's historic Downtown Mall, according to police.

The 18-year-old second year student from Northern Virginia was seen on surveillance video at 12:45 a.m. Saturday walking east from Grady's Pub, then 10 minutes later on surveillance video outside a Shell Station, first running then walking. A few moments later she is seen alone toward the Downtown Mall. In all cases, police say the video shows her intoxicated and alone, but unharmed.

Investigators say Hannah texted her friends around 1 a.m., saying she was lost. That was the last anyone heard from the second year student.

Police are working to get the surveillance images released to the media later Wednesday and will hold a press conference at 4 p.m., which will be carried live by NBC12 and streamed on nbc12.com.

Search teams fanned out through residential blocks Tuesday, near train tracks and the river. A Virginia State Police helicopter flew overhead. UVA students with the Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group also joined the effort.

Surveillance pictures show Graham leaving an off-campus residence around 9 p.m. on Friday. Police report that friends who saw her say she was drinking.

A 24-hour tip line has been set up for Hannah at (434) 295-3851.

