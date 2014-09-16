FBI now involved in search for missing UVA student

The FBI is now joining the search for 18 year old Hannah Graham. Police also reviewing surveillance video that shows her walking outside of a pub just moments before friends received their last text message from her.



In a statement, Hannah's family says they've been heartbroken since the 18 year old student went missing. Now state canine units are on the ground as the search to find her goes into the third night.

With maps in hand, teams assemble at a Charlottesville park as the search for Hannah Graham escalates.



"We have a skilled search and rescue group made up of our reserve division of 60 officers plus we have lay people that are part of the search and rescue group as well so we can add over 100 some odd people as needed," said Captain Guy Williams with the Albermale County Reserve Division.



A new clue led searchers to McGrady's Irish Pub, not even a mile away from the missing 18 year old's home. Police say surveillance video showed Hannah heading east on Grady Street at a quarter till 1 AM Saturday, moments before she told friends via text message she was lost.





A manager inside says she's restricted from saying much about this investigation.



"Are you guys cooperating with police trying to help find her? We are, yeah. We're doing what we can to try to help get stuff to them," said the manager who identified herself as Laura.



"That's scary because I was working here that night, in the kitchen all night until about 11 so that's scary," said Beth Harley.



Harley works next door to the pub and is at a loss for words.



"It's scary. I have two daughters so it just makes me terrified," she said.





"Those of us who know and love Hannah know that she would not disappear without contacting family or friends. She is highly responsible and organized," Hannah's family said in a statement.

They also say she is a member of the ski team and looked forward to the start of the school year at UVA.



"Very hopeful. We're certainly going to give it every possible effort to find this young lady," Captain Williams said.





Hannah's family says they are thankful for all of the support they've received but are now asking for privacy.

The university has set up a web page with information on the case and a letter from the Chief of Police.

If you have any information about Hannah's whereabouts, call (434) 970-3280.

