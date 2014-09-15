Search for missing UVA student reaches third day

Charlottesville officers are on the lookout for a missing University of Virginia student. They are searching for Hannah Graham in an area not far from campus where the teenager was last seen. Investigators are speaking out about what makes this case so suspicious.

The 18 year old is a second year student at UVA who lives off-campus. Her family and friends tell police it's not like her to wander off without communicating. Now they're praying for answers.

It's the stark reality that has UVA students so startled.



"It's pretty shocking because as a college student you want to feel safe and protected," said student Alice Hwang.

Officers say 18 year old Hannah Elizabeth Graham was headed to a party over the weekend. Her friends got a text message from her just after 1 AM Saturday - but no communication since then.

"A girl in my calculus class actually stood up at the end of class and asked if anyone had seen her or knew anything about it. No one seemed to have any information," said Brett Libowitz.

Monday, police combed an area near campus where Hannah lives. It's the second day they've looked for clues. The search with bloodhounds Sunday came up empty, but they're not giving up.

"There are some areas there that are fairly heavily wooded and thick brush. We want to search all of that as thoroughly as we possibly can," said Captain Gary Pleasants.

Pleasants says investigators are also reviewing Graham's bank accounts, phone records, and even her computer in a hunt for answers. This as they continue speaking with students and neighbors.

"I'm hoping that anyone who saw her Friday evening and anytime pass then will call us and let us know where they saw her and what communication they may have had with her," he said.

"No one knows what the situation is but it's a little unsettling to hear," Libowitz added

Graham has blue eyes, light brown hair and freckles. She was last seen wearing a black crop top with mesh cut outs and black pants, possibly jeans.

If you have any information about Hannah's whereabouts, call (434) 970-3280.

Monday morning, UVA officials sent an alert to students advising them of a report of a sexual assault of a student. Charlottesville Police say they have no reason to believe it's connected to Hannah's disappearance.

The university has set up a web page with information on the case and a letter from the Chief of Police.

