11 children with Enterovirus symptoms released from St. Mary's

St. Mary's Hospital says all 11 children admitted with symptoms similar to the serious strain of Enterovirus have now been released.

The hospital reported 10 children were admitted to the hospital on Sunday and another child on Tuesday showing symptoms of Enterovirus D-68.

Now VCU is taking its own steps to study the virus as doctors are informing parents not every case deserves immediate medical attention.





Misty Gholson almost lost it.



"Yes I was worried. Her body temperature was so high, it felt like she just came out an oven," she said about her 10 year old daughter Jamie.





Since the Enterovirus D-68 is spreading fast, she rushed her daughter to the Children's Hospital at VCU -- especially since Jamie suffers from asthma.



"I think they need to figure out what this is. The kids are little. They're immune system is low. It's not like ours. Ours is stronger than theirs," she said.





Dr. Bruce Rubin says the hospital is working to do just that.



"While we sent it {reports of suspected enterovirus cases} to the CDC, we're also doing research here to understand what is this virus, how does it relate to other known viruses, and most important, why does it produce these symptoms?" Dr. Rubin said.



Meantime, he's telling parents not to rush their children to doctors if they're simply experiencing mild cold symptoms.



"They need to be rushed to care if they can't breathe, if they're having difficulty talking, if they're coughing continuously, if you think they look sick but most people are just going to get a cold and the more you rush them to care, the more time you're going to wait in a crowded emergency room or potentially infect other children," he said.



Most importantly, if a child has asthma and takes medicine, he says don't stop taking it just because he or she appears to be doing better.



"Now's not the time to stop it. We need that extra protection just in case," Dr. Rubin said.



So children like Jamie can get healthy again.



"They said she is ok, just monitor everything that's going on with her. When I get the test results in 24 hours if they're good she's good, if not I have to bring her back. I'm just praying that she will be good," Gholson said.



There have been no deaths reported from this strain of enterovirus. With the proper care and rest, doctors say most children who get it will recover on their own.



Doctors say even if your children have mild cold symptoms, it's a good idea to keep them home from school.