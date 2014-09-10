Source: Petersburg Fire marshal driving City vehicle after DWI

A Petersburg deputy fire marshal facing drunk driving charges is back behind the wheel of City vehicles, according to a source.

Jeffery Fleming faces charges of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident for an incident on Sunday. He was issued a summons on Monday and released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

A source says Fleming was driving a city fire vehicle on Wednesday. A Petersburg spokesman says he remains an active employee while the investigation continues.

"Mr. Fleming is an active employee with the City of Petersburg. Leave status is a personnel matter," said Petersburg Public Information Officer Jay Ell Alexander. "The City of Petersburg will address the issue pending the outcome of Mr. Fleming's case and will allow the judicial process to run its course."

Copyright 2014 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved