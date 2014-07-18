18-year-old found guilty of murder in Rusty Mack case

A jury has convicted an 18 year old in the beating death of Rusty Mack. Blair Dacey is back in police custody convicted of second degree murder and assault/battery in the beating death of 21 year old Colonial Heights man. The verdict came after more than 3 hours of deliberation Friday.

Dacey was the final suspect to face trial -- and the only one to be convicted.

Prosecutors and the defense are not speaking out about the verdict yet- because Blair Dacey won't be sentenced until October, but Rusty Mack's family, which has been waiting for justice for months, had quite a bit to say.

"There's finally justice for Rusty. We've been waiting so long," said Rusty's cousin Samantha Shickler.



Strong emotions flooded the courthouse moments after a jury found 18 year old Margaret Blair Dacey guilty of murdering 21 year old Rusty Mack. The teenager's loved ones offered hugs of comfort and support following the news they didn't want to hear.



On the other hand, Mack's family says the verdict brought a sense of relief.



"I'm just glad people saw it's not just the family saying it was wrong," said Rusty's father, Mike Mack.



During closing arguments, prosecutors painted Dacey as a physically fit teenage athlete who weighed more than Rusty. They were able to convince a jury it was her lethal kick to his head that led to tragedy.



"There is no happiness because it doesn't bring him back. This is just a memory for him," Mike Mack said.



Rusty's father testified he was there when doctors said there was nothing else they could do for his only son. They had to take him off life support.



During the trial, Dacey's defense questioned the accuracy of a medical examiner who testified Rusty was disoriented after the attack. Defense attorneys believed investigators confused his drunkenness with being disoriented. But the state told the jury Dacey attacked the 21 year old at his most vulnerable point - while he was intoxicated and down on the ground after being pushed by his estranged wife.





"She honestly deserves to spend the rest of her life because we have to spend the rest of our lives without Rusty," Shickler said.





Dacey's defense admitted the 18 year old did kick the victim. They tried to convince the jury it wasn't her kick, but the impact from a fight with someone else in the group that led to his death. The jury didn't buy it.

The verdict comes down after Mack's father and mother took the stand in tears, pleading for justice in the death of the 21-year-old.

This is a case that originated as an intense murder by mob investigation when Rusty died February of last year. Since that time, three others charged in the beating, were found not guilty or had their charges dropped.

