2,000 manufacturing jobs coming to Chesterfield

A major boost for Central Virginia's economy finds Chesterfield neighbors speaking out as thousands of new jobs head to the county.

Shandong Tralin Paper will also use straw and corn stalks from Virginia and surrounding areas, driving new agricultural demand. From an environmental standpoint, the harvest of these agricultural residuals is compatible with the Chesapeake Bay-friendly no-till crop production practices these producers are already using, the governor's office said.

The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Liaocheng, China and creates 400,000 tons of refined pulp, 700,000 tons of machine-made paper, 400,000 tons of organic fertilizers, and 2.4 billion food and medical packaging boxes annually.

"We are pleased that Virginia and Chesterfield County will be the site of our first U.S. advanced manufacturing operation," said Mr. Hongfa Li, Chairman and President, Shandong Tranlin Paper Co., Ltd. "Virginia has abundant resources of agricultural stalks, power and water supply, manpower, and a strong transportation system—all necessary tools that guarantee Tranlin's future development."

Governor McAuliffe approved a $5 million grant from the Governor's Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield with the project. Funding and services to support the company's employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The company may also be eligible to receive a Major Employment and Investment (MEI) custom performance grant, subject to approval by the General Assembly. An MEI project is defined under current law as a regional economic development project in which a private entity is expected to make a capital investment exceeding $250 million in the Commonwealth and to create more than 400 new full-time jobs. As part of its review, the Commission may endorse certain incentive packages for approval by the General Assembly.

"What a great and historical day for Virginia, the region, and Chesterfield County," said Jay Stegmaier, County Administrator for Chesterfield County. "The scope and reach of this project is enormous and has significant impacts on both the business and agriculture communities. We enthusiastically welcome Tranlin as the newest international member of our corporate family."

