How to help the Chester house fire victims

Donations for a Chester family who lost everything in a house fire can be dropped off at the Deux Amis spa at 11800 Chester Village Drive.





Items are needed for a mother, father, two boys, and their grandfather. Here are their clothing sizes.





Father: pants 38x32

shirt:xxl

Shoe:11



Mother

Pants:8-10

Shirts:large



Boy

Pants & shirts 5/6

Shoe:11



Boy

12-18 months



Grandfather

Pants:36x32

Shirts:xl

Shoes:11

