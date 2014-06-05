How to help the Chester house fire victims - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

How to help the Chester house fire victims

CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Donations for a Chester family who lost everything in a house fire can be dropped off at the Deux Amis spa at 11800 Chester Village Drive.

Items are needed for a mother, father, two boys, and their grandfather. Here are their clothing sizes.

Father: pants 38x32

shirt:xxl
Shoe:11

Mother
Pants:8-10
Shirts:large

Boy
Pants & shirts 5/6
Shoe:11

Boy
12-18 months

Grandfather
Pants:36x32
Shirts:xl
Shoes:11

