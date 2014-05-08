Randy Taylor found guilty of first degree murder in Alexis Murphy case

A jury has found Randy Taylor guilty of first degree murder and abduction with intent to defile in the Alexis Murphy case.

The jury began deliberation Thursday morning and returned the verdict around 4 p.m. Taylor was found guilty, despite Murphy's body never being found.

Murphy, 17, has been missing since August. The final pieces of evidence were presented to the jury. Though originally slated for a two-week trial, the case went to the jury after only five days.

The five men and seven women heard testimony from one of Taylor's fellow prison inmates, who said Taylor confessed to being sexually interested in the teenager. Jurors were also shown a shirt soaked with Murphy's blood and strands of her hair, both found in Taylor's camper after her disappearance.

Taylor's attorneys only took an hour on their client's defense, saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove murder or abduction since Alexis' body still hasn't been found.

