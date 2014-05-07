Authorities confirm four arrests in jewelry store murder, robbery

Richmond police made multiple arrests in the shooting death of a Richmond jewelry store employee. Police say evidence found in the car connects Anthony Lenard, 26; Jermeaka Gorham, 28; and Jesse Edmond, 49, to the shooting of Muhammad Baig. However, investigators won't elaborate on what it was. All three are in the process of being brought from North Carolina to Richmond.

The U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Paul L. Townes, Jr., 24, Wednesday night in Richmond.



Several agencies, including the U.S. Marshal's Office, played a part in the arrests.

Richmond police said authorities in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina coordinated to arrest the three suspects on the spot. A source with the U.S. Marshals says the traffic stop was orchestrated after the Richmond PD received a tip about the suspect's vehicle at a hotel. The Marshals obtained warrants and worked with Roanoke police to make the arrest during a traffic stop.

The owner of Victoria Jewelers said he considered Muhammed Baig to be like a son. The family is comforted by the news of a quick arrest, which comes on the same day relatives laid the man, 29, to rest at a cemetery near Doswell.

"Talking and working with Henrico County, we were able to compare some notes and develop a suspect vehicle related to an incident they had in Henrico County earlier the same day," said Major Steve Drew.

"I'm very happy that they found somebody. I hope it's the right person," said shopper Shantell Crumbley.

"This guy was actually a good dude…He actually looked out for people too. I remember one time he gave me bus fare when I didn't have it," Devontae Talley said.

"The people that did this heinous crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent, with no mercy," shopper David Arce added.

The suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Right after Baig was shot and killed, his wife gave birth to their child. His customers are sending their thoughts and prayers are with the family. The store owner says he plans to re-open soon, but he's not sure when just yet.

