7-year-old fighting for life after struck by car in Richmond

A 7 year old Richmond boy is battling life-threatening injuries at VCU Medical after police say someone driving an SUV ran into him as was trying to catch his school bus. It happened at the intersection of Canepa and Oakwood Avenue in Richmond's east end around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

School buses travel this intersection everyday of the week but as a 7 year old was walking to his bus stop Wednesday, things took a terrible turn.

"I heard the thump. That was the impact of the vehicle hitting the child," said Eugene Baugh.

He ran outside his front door and saw a little boy lying on the ground.

"He was hurting real bad. He was bleeding from his forehead," Baugh said.

Witnesses say the driver was shaken up himself. They say he immediately stopped his SUV and began yelling for help.

"The driver was hollering ‘somebody dial 911'. I was already on the phone," Baugh said.

"The guy was neatly dressed. He looked like he was concerned about something. He looked really concerned," said neighbor Robinette Hoover.

That's when she noticed police cars outside her home.

"Some of the neighbors that live around here, if the kids live around the corner or down the street, we'll watch out for them because at this corner right here, you can hardly see when traffic comes out," Hoover added.

As the 7 year old fights to stay alive, neighbors want drivers here to be more alert.

"The drivers, it's absolutely their responsibility…Kids are going to be kids a lot of times. They are easily distracted," said James Smith.

No one answered the door at the home where neighbors say the little boy lives.

"I just wish for the family that everything will be alright," Baugh said.

Police say the driver is cooperating with this investigation and as of now, charges are not expected to be filed.

Baugh says for some reason his 911 call was first routed to Henrico dispatchers. He says it took about 15 minutes for a Richmond ambulance to arrive.

