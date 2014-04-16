Police make arrest in Southside Plaza shootings

Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Police released new information in a double shooting on the Southside. 31-year-old Jodi Hope is accused of pulling the trigger around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Now, two nearby employees are speaking out about their efforts to save one of the victims.

"We were just making our phone calls. That's when we got the phone call, 'Hey, I think someone has been shot'," Charles Fortner said.

That's when he and his co-worker jumped into action.

"I couldn't sit there and do nothing. I had to do something," Michael Baez said.

The employees say as soon as they came outside and saw the man lying on the ground, it suddenly became personal. They realized the victim is a familiar face, a frequent visitor to the Southside Plaza.

"I have combat experience, two tours to Iraq. The first thing I did was check to make sure the man didn't have an exit wound," Fortner said.

"I started doing compressions. Charles started giving mouth to mouth until we were properly relieved by EMT," Baez added.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Wednesday, his condition was downgraded to serious. Police say another man was shot but only had minor injuries.

31-year-old Jodi Hope is accused of shooting both men. The motive is unknown.

"I just wish people realize that something as silly as an argument or any disputes, it's not worth anybody's life," Baez said.

Now that there's an arrest in the case, both employees hope things will get back to normal. They're relieved they were able to help when the victim needed it most.

"He was out of it. No pulse, no nothing and we just started working on him," Baez said.

"It got me thinking this could happen to a guy that's just cool, standing out here talking to everybody, what about those of us that work here," Fortner added.

The suspect is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.



