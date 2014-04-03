Pastor G pulls out of Richmond Good Friday service

Embattled pastor Geronimo "Pastor G" Aguilar will no longer take part in a Good Friday service at Cedar Street Baptist church in Richmond after outcry over his involvement.

The former-ROC pastor was scheduled to be a special guest on April 18, but Cedar Street Baptist Pastor Anthony Chandler confirmed Thursday Aguilar will no longer be taking part in the service.

"Good Friday's is supposed to be about the love, grace, and forgiveness that Jesus showed us on the cross, and we don't want anything to take the focus off of that," wrote Pastor Aguilar. "Hopefully when my legal issues are behind me andI am cleared of the charges, we won't have these distractions any longer, andwe can all get back to being one as the Lord commanded us to be."

Aguilar resigned as pastor of The Richmond Outreach Center following a child molestation indictment in Texas. Pastor Chandler invited Aguilar prior to the indictment and Chandler kept him as a guest, as he has not been found guilty of any wrongdoings.

However, at least two of the seven pastors scheduled for the service said they were no longer going to participate once they learned of Aguilar's involvement. Pastor Tyrone Nelson and Pastor Roscoe Cooper weren't the only ones questioning the church's decision. Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, a state victims advocacy group, also asked the church to remove Aguilar.

"Pastor G and I agree that the focus of the Good Friday service should be on Christ and not man," said Pastor Chandler. "I respect the decision of the two pastors who made the decision to withdraw their names from the program. The Good Friday service will still take place and additional clergy will be added to the program."

Aguilar is charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister in Fort Worth, Texas. Last week, his former church announced a new pastor will be taking over.

