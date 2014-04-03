Pastor G pulls out of Richmond Good Friday service

The community is chiming in after Attorney General Mark Herring announced a $700,000 federal grant to step up patrols across Richmond and create more community policing programs.More >>
The community is chiming in after Attorney General Mark Herring announced a $700,000 federal grant to step up patrols across Richmond and create more community policing programs.More >>
The officer involved in fatal shooting of Jaison Fitzgerald earlier this year is back on the job with full police powers.More >>
The officer involved in fatal shooting of Jaison Fitzgerald earlier this year is back on the job with full police powers.More >>
Groups pushed for changes Tuesday night on controversial issues, such as removing Confederate monuments. They joined together outside of the Lee Statue, marching all the way to Shockoe Bottom.More >>
Groups pushed for changes Tuesday night on controversial issues, such as removing Confederate monuments. They joined together outside of the Lee Statue, marching all the way to Shockoe Bottom.More >>
Police say a bank robbery suspect is in the hospital after a chase on Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Police say a bank robbery suspect is in the hospital after a chase on Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Witnesses say a child fell off a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond's Southside.More >>
Witnesses say a child fell off a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond's Southside.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A cheerleader coach who was videoed forcing girls to do forced splits while they cried and begged him to stop will not be charged with a crime.More >>
A cheerleader coach who was videoed forcing girls to do forced splits while they cried and begged him to stop will not be charged with a crime.More >>