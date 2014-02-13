Search for missing man uncovers body in Powhatan

After a former softball coach in Orange County was accused of having inappropriate contact with children, a Henrico sports league is weighing in on what it is doing to keep young players safe.More >>
After a former softball coach in Orange County was accused of having inappropriate contact with children, a Henrico sports league is weighing in on what it is doing to keep young players safe.More >>
Once called "the worst of the worst in Henrico County," leaders say they're upset over a possible rent increase at Essex Village.More >>
Once called "the worst of the worst in Henrico County," leaders say they're upset over a possible rent increase at Essex Village.More >>
A Henrico police officer is recovering after being hit by a driver who ran a red light.More >>
A Henrico police officer is recovering after being hit by a driver who ran a red light.More >>
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is holding meetings about expanding bus service further into Henrico County.More >>
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is holding meetings about expanding bus service further into Henrico County.More >>
Thanks to the help of some volunteers, a vandalized pet cemetery has been completely fixed up.More >>
Thanks to the help of some volunteers, a vandalized pet cemetery has been completely fixed up.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A cheerleader coach who was videoed forcing girls to do forced splits while they cried and begged him to stop will not be charged with a crime.More >>
A cheerleader coach who was videoed forcing girls to do forced splits while they cried and begged him to stop will not be charged with a crime.More >>