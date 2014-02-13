Search for missing man uncovers body in Powhatan

Jaime Cruz-Avila went missing last week. People in a Henrico subdivision want to know if a body found in Powhatan has anything to do with the disappearance of the missing 24-year-old man.

Henrico police said Thursday they discovered a body at the Watkins Boat Landing. That's the same location Jamie Cruz-Avila's burned car was found one week ago.

A snow-filled public boat access is now at the center of a criminal investigation. Neither Henrico nor Powhatan police have identified the body. They are also not saying whether it's connected to the disappearance of Cruz-Avila.

Police say they found evidence the missing 24-year-old was in danger. His burned-out car was found at the same place the unidentified body was found.

Police say at this time, the 24-year-old is still considered to be missing.

