Walker finds badly burned man in Colonial Heights park

There were some scary moments near a Colonial Heights school Thursday after investigators responded to a fire and found a man badly burned in a park. It happened at Fort Clifton Park on Brockwell Lane, directly behind Tussing Elementary. School officials say at one point they had to keep students inside.

Fort Clifton is a peaceful park in Colonial Heights. On any given day, numerous walkers and joggers show up to enjoy it. It's why they say they never saw this news coming.

A helicopter and investigators are not common to see here.

"My mouth dropped and I said ‘Oh my God'," said Doris Moore.

She showed up Thursday like she does every week to walk her dog.

"I'm astounded," Moore said.

Fire investigators say a man was walking in the park when he noticed someone suffering from severe burns. He called 911.

"The caller stated he heard someone screaming," said Joe Boisseau with Colonial Heights Fire.

There was a fire burning near the victim. Crews' first priority was making sure he was ok.

"{He had} significant amount of burns probably over 90 % of his body," Boisseau said.

Med Flight landed in the field at Tussing Elementary School.

"I got on the loud speaker and explained to faculty and students there was a medical emergency out back and we all needed to remain inside," said Principal David Staples.

He sent a memo to parents, fearing the specifics might be too graphic for young children.

"Parents know their children better than we do and they can share what they feel like their children can handle," he said.

The whole scenario left an eerie feeling to those who frequent the park.

Even the school took precautions to make sure students stayed safe.

"We do have an outdoor monitoring system. We did continue to watch that a little closer than normal," Staples said.

Although first responders called on the helicopter to transport that patient to VCU Medical Center, he actually wasn't able to be flown. He had to be driven instead.

Fire crews are still investigating how that fire started. The victim is being treated for severe burns. Investigators have made contact with his family.

