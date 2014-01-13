5-year-old found wandering on Courthouse Road in Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie Schools is investigating one of its own bus drivers. When a five year old boy boarded his school bus, his parents never imagined he'd end up wandering the streets more than 10 miles away from his school. Now, the Superintendent says it's time to re-instruct drivers of school policy.

The head of Dinwiddie Schools is speaking out - admitting one of his bus drivers made a big mistake Monday. That mistake is leaving the driver under investigation and the school system issuing an apology.

"I'm very concerned," said Superintendent David Clark.

He isn't the only one. The news quickly spread throughout Dinwiddie Monday.

Jackie Reynolds is shocked to hear a 5 year old boarded a school bus, but instead of being dropped off at Sutherland Elementary, he ended up on her street wandering alone, some 10 miles away from school.

"The bus driver needs to check the bus," Reynolds said.

That's the problem. Clark says the bus driver thought she dropped her entire bus off to school, so she headed back to the 15,000 block of Courthouse Road to park the bus.

"The driver started to walk back to check for people on the bus when the route was completed. The driver did not walk all the way to the back of the bus…If they had done that, they would've seen the individual on the bus," Clark said.

The kindergarten student who had fallen asleep on the bus eventually woke up and got off when he noticed he was all alone. Someone saw him roaming the street and alerted a deputy.

"When he got there he found the 5 year old male child there on the side of the road, someone was standing there with him when he got there," said Major Wayne Knott.

Clark says the bus driver has been with the district for years and has never had any problems.

"Fortunately things worked out well. It could've been different," Knott said.

"That's serious. Some parents are thinking their child is at school but the kid is out wandering alone," Reynolds added.

As soon as it happened, the school alerted parents of the mishap, informing them the child is now safe. Clark would not discuss what if any action would be taken against the driver.

