Amelia parents plead no contest in accidental shooting of son

An Amelia couple has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the accidental shooting of their 11-year-old.

Patrick and Joanna Callaway were found guilty of failing to secure a firearm and will have to pay a $100 fine. They were originally charged with a felony count of child endangerment.

The 11-year-old boy was shot by his younger brother in October at a home in the Mannboro section of Amelia, according to prosecutors. The 11-year-old was shot in the face and taken to VCU Medical Center and has since recovered.

The 10-year-old was also charged in the shooting with misdemeanor reckless handling of a gun. He is also in court Monday.

