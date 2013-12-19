Trainer pleads guilty to having sex with Monacan HS athlete

The father of a Monacan High football player is speaking out about his teenage son's sexual relationship with a school athletic trainer. 30 year old Kristin Beck pled guilty Thursday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Now, she's appealing her guilty verdict to delay prison time.

Key evidence came out in court Thursday including explicit text messages investigators found on the teenage victim's cell phone. His father sat in court and listened.

Prosecutors say the victim sent a text message with a photo of himself to the trainer.

"Even if that did occur, she's an adult," said the teen's father.

He doesn't want to be identified but he sat in court as a judge sentenced Beck to half a year behind bars.

"I think six months was something very light," the father said.

Beck had no comment after court following the verdict.

Prosecutors say when the 17 year old Monacan High football player had an injury, Beck came to his aid. But then she exchanged numbers with the athlete who told her he had a crush on her. They say she went to his house twice. On the first visit, they hugged and kissed. On the second, they had sex.

"She's the adult. She had responsibility and obligation but she was pursued by the juvenile….We're not talking about a youngster here. We're talking about someone who is 17 and I think soon to be 18," said defense attorney Ed Riley.

The judge didn't buy that argument, saying it's not uncommon for a teen to pursue an adult. The victim's father agrees.

"I'm not taking up for him because his actions were wrong as well and that's what I want him to understand, your actions are wrong as well but she is an adult," he said.

Beck has filed an appeal, delaying her sentence until an appeal hearing after the holidays.

"Going to jail isn't easy for anybody," Riley said.

"She is an adult. He's a minor. Wake up," the teen's father added.

This is a misdemeanor offense. The state pushed for the judge to sentence her to a year in prison but in the end the judge decided to suspend six months of that sentence. Beck is not a school employee. She was contracted to the system. She will hand over her state license as an athletic trainer. Because she is guilty of a misdemeanor, she will only have to serve half of her six month sentence.

Police say a student told administrators about the sexual relationship leading to Beck's arrest in October.

HCA Virginia released a statement saying, "We were disappointed to learn about the serious allegations against this former employee. We conduct background checks on employees as part of our hiring processes, and we do not tolerate behavior that could compromise the well-being of the people entrusted to our care. "