Louisa mother charged with giving child deadly dose of Benadryl

6-month-old Tyler Firth died in March due to a lethal dose of Benadryl, according to Louisa Sheriffs (Source: Firth family)

There are charges for a Louisa mother - accused of giving her 6 month old baby Benadryl and too much Tylenol. That overdose ended up killing the child. 31 year old Tristan Goodwin is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.

Deputies say she admitted to giving her baby Benadryl but perhaps, had no clue the harm it would cause.

Brian Firth never imagined he'd be telling this story.

"I thought I had the perfect family. I had my son I loved more than the world and I loved her more than anything in the world and it all got ripped out in a matter of seconds," he said.

Firth's 6 month old son, Tyler died after deputies say his mother gave the infant Benadryl and a high dose of Tylenol.

"She told me the reason she gave him the Benadryl and Tylenol was because he was teething and he was teething. She said she gave him the Benadryl because he had a running nose," Firth said.

The charges are serious for a number of reasons. An Infant's Tylenol package suggests asking a doctor before administering to a child under 2 years old. When it comes to Benadryl, the guidelines suggest not using at all for children under 6 years old.

Deputies say the incident happened back in March. At that time, Goodwin told them she had no clue why Tyler stopped breathing. His grandmother tried to administer CPR. It was too late.

"Blood was sent off for toxicology tests. Months later, it takes months to get those tests back, it confirmed the baby had died from an overdose," said Lt. Jeff Sims.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Goodwin, but the courts then sealed the documents so deputies could arrest her without tipping her off. She surrendered last week at her Louisa home.

"I'll stand by her. I'm not going to leave her dry until I know definitely. I want to see what happens in court before I make my decision," Firth said.

Goodwin is being held at the Central Virginia regional jail. She goes before a judge Monday for a bond hearing.

Goodwin violated her probation last year after she plead guilty to forgery charges back in 2011. She was also charged in two identity theft cases that same year, but the Commonwealth decided not to prosecute those charges.

If she's convicted on these new charges, Goodwin faces up to 20 years in prison.

