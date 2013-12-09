All charges dropped against wife in Colonial Heights mob beating case

The estranged wife of a Colonial Heights man beaten to death earlier this year is now a free woman. Ashley Mack left a courtroom Monday where a judge agreed to drop all of the charges against her, including murder in connection to Rusty Mack's death. That's not sitting well with Rusty's family who now fears their case for justice is crumbling.

Mack's family says dealing with his loss is not getting any easier, especially after this latest decision.

"He's not here…There's a void and it can't be filled," an emotional Mike Mack said regarding his son.

Leaving court, he felt like he was re-living an all too familiar scenario.

"I don't have a comment," Ashley Mack said with her attorneys by her side.

The state said there's not enough evidence to convict her beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Here's the lesson. They didn't know all of the facts…Before people jump to conclusions about what happened, really need to know all the facts," defense attorney Joe Morrissey said.

Last month defendant Jonathan Guy stood trial for murder by mob and other felony charges. A jury found him not guilty on all of them.

Days later - defendant Frankie Blaha went to court only to learn all of the charges against him were dropped and Blair Dacey, headed to trial in February for murder and felony assault, no longer faces a murder by mob charge.

"How are you holding up with the loss of your son?" NBC 12 asked Mike Mack.

"Christmas is hell. That's about all I can say," he replied.

The father says he never imagined losing his son to an act of violence.

"When he was in the hospital it was rough and they told us the first week he was in there that he wouldn't be the same but damn, I wish he was here now," he added.

All eyes turn to February 6, 2014 when the final defendant in this case heads to court. The Mack family says they are hopeful the outcome there will be different from the rest.

Although Mack will not be prosecuted in this case, the charges can come back if the state later finds there's enough evidence to move forward.

