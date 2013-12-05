Prosecutors to drop all charges against wife in Colonial Heights murder

Prosecutors plan to drop all charges against a Colonial Heights woman accused of murder in the beating death of her estranged husband.

Colonial Heights Commonwealth Attorney William Bray says he feels there is not enough evidence to prosecute Ashley Mack in the attack on her husband, Rusty.

"I submitted the police reports, witness statements and other relevant evidence to an experienced independent Commonwealth's Attorney for review. He agreed with my assessment that there is not sufficient evidence to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," Bray said.

A judge will hear the request to drop charges Monday at 8 a.m. in Colonial Heights.

Ashley Mack was charged with murder by mob in the death of Rusty Mack, who was beaten to death in February. Police say Ashley was one of four people who involved in the attack. So far, one other suspect has been found guilty and prosecutors have decided to not pursue charges against a second.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Blair Dacey is still scheduled to go on trial in February. Prosecutors say they do plan to continue prosecuting that case.



