Police: Victim killed in shooting near VSU was student

A Virginia State University student was shot and killed late Thursday at a student apartment building near campus, according to police.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Eric N. Wilkins Jr. Friday morning. He was found shot to death outside the University Apartments at Ettrick in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive. Police say Wilkins did not live in the building and instead lived on-campus.

The University Apartments at Ettrick are considered off-campus housing, and is privately owned, but exclusively houses VSU students.



Police have not released any information on suspects or motives at this time, but they say the victim likely wasn't the intended target and the suspect is not believed to be a student.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

