Police make arrest in shooting death of VSU student

Police have made an arrest after a VSU student is shot and killed late Thursday at a student apartment building near campus.

Brian W. WilliamsJr., 19, is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of afelony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jailwithout bond.



Students are speaking out over the latest round of violence that's claimed the life of another VSU student. Police say the victim was likely not the intended target. Students are trying to make sense of yet another tragedy that's now associated with their university.

Students say they heard the fatal three gunshots fired at an off-campus apartment community.

Flashing lights and police gave students at the University Apartments at Ettrick a clear indicator something was wrong.

"My friend called me and said ‘it's outside so beware you're about to see blood' and I was like ‘oh my goodness'," said Olubukola Kasumu.

Around 11:30 Thursday night police got the call of a shooting at the apartments - just for students - about a mile away from campus. That's when students saw 22-year-old Eric Wilkins dead.

"We seen the body on the ground…I was scared. I couldn't believe it, not at Ettrick where I live at," said Naj Bailey.

Adding to the disbelief - it's the latest in a round of violent episodes involving the VSU community. Last month, there was also a stabbing at a homecoming celebration. Last week, a fight involving the football team during a trip to North Carolina. And then there was the incident back in April-- two students drowned in the Appomattox River during what police have called a hazing ritual.

"It is a little sad to hear we have another death on VSU's name but the only thing we can really do at this point is go higher, just move forward," Kasumu said.

The university issued condolences over Facebook, as students spent the day mourning the loss of one of their own.

"It's crazy. It's ridiculous. I don't understand why does it have to get this far… This is something serious. People are scared to come out their house now," Bailey added.

Managers at the apartments have asked for police to step up patrols around the area and say they will take additional action on site as necessary.

Now, there are talks of a vigil underway to honor the victim. The university is urging anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2013 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.