Sen. Creigh Deeds condition upgraded to good

Virginia State Senator and former gubernatorial-hopeful Creigh Deeds is now listed in good condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center after reportedly being stabbed by his son, who then shot and killed himself.

Sen. Deeds was stabbed multiple times to his head and chest and his son, Austin "Gus" Deeds, was found dead from a gunshot wound at the Bath County home Tuesday morning. State Police now say they are leaning in the direction of the case being an attempted murder-suicide.

Deeds was flown by helicopter to University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries Tuesday morning, according to State Police. He was initially listed in critical condition, then upgraded to fair by the afternoon. Hospital officials say he is now listed in good condition.

Virginia State Police are still working to figure out the motive and the sequence of events. Sen. Deeds was able to give investigators some statements.

Sen. Deeds has served in the state legislature for more than 20 years. He was elected to the House of Delegates in 1991, where he served until 2001 when he was elected to the State Senate.

Sen. Deeds was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2009, but lost to Bob McDonnell. He previously lost by less than 400 of votes to McDonnell in the 2005 Attorney General's race.

Gus had just withdrawn from William and Mary last month, according to the university. He was not currently enrolled, however had attended off and on since graduating from Bath County High School in 2007. The university called him a music major with a "strong academic record." Gus was charged with underage possession of alcohol in 2009, but the charge was later dismissed.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office.