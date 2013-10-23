Trial for Alexis Murphy's accused kidnapper set for February

The man suspected in the abduction of a missing Nelson County teenager will go on trial in February.

Randy Taylor told a judge he plans to plead not guilty to the abduction charge against him. He was indicted by a grand jury in the disappearance of Alexis Murphy last month.

A judge set his trial date for February 3 and said it would expect to last two weeks. Prosecutors said they expect to call 50 witnesses in the case.

Taylor was quiet and calm in court. The family of the missing teenager says they're holding on to hope they're loved one is coming home.

"It's only going to be tough for the holidays to have her place at the table and her not there," said Alexis' aunt Angela Taylor.

Side by side, the two aunts entered the Nelson County Courthouse and listened as prosecutors told a judge they expect the trial to take 2 weeks. The judge set the February trial to begin 6 months to the day Murphy went missing. So far - investigators have released little evidence in the case. Murphy's family says they can understand that.

"If this was your daughter, would you be more worried about having the information or more worried about the person abducted her brought to justice? That's all we want to see…We will never get closure unless we find Alexis," Trina Murphy said.

Friday night, Nelson County High School will hold a special ceremony in honor of their missing student. It will take place at the school's football game. Pink is Alexis' favorite color. There will be pink balloons, footballs, and t-shirts. Supporters are asked to wear pink in her honor.

It's been more than two months since Alexis Murphy's disappearance and she hasn't been found. If you think have seen her, call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at 434-263-7050.

