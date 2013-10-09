Lockdown lifted at 8 Richmond schools after nearby shooting

There are new details in a Churchill shooting that rushed a man to the hospital and prompted a "code red" at more than half a dozen Richmond schools! Police are still on the hunt for the gunman. It all went down near North 29th street around 11 am. Eight Richmond schools were forced to go on lockdown, as a precaution.

Richmond school leaders say they really had no choice but to look out for all of the students and staff in this area, stopping movement at eight schools. The lockdown lasted more than an hour. This, as police are hard at work at this hour still searching for the shooter.

Police cars and investigators surround the intersection of Nine Mile Road and North 29th Street just after 10:30 Wednesday morning.

"He could've shot somebody else, somebody coming down the street or something," said Jesee Portee who heard the gunshots.

He also believes he got a good look at the shooter.

"I looked down the street, I didn't see anybody then I looked up and he came running hard….I saw his face but I don't know him like that. I've never seen that guy around here," Portee said.

Meantime, police were notifying nearby schools to be on alert.

"They call us and let us know what is happening," said Richmond Schools Spokesperson Felicia Cosby.

She says the district enforced its highest alert Wednesday - code red.

"All movement is restricted in and out of the school and some cases, within the school," Cosby said.

Their alerts range from a reduced code of orange where the school is considered a shelter, yellow where school crisis workers respond, blue when everyone is forced to leave the school, and then green, giving the all is clear. In all cases, parents are to be notified by phone or in writing.

"We've asked our principals to send out a parent link message or send a letter home informing our parents of what is heard and that our children are safe," Cosby said.

Neighbors like Portee get tired of seeing scenes like this.

"It could've hit one of the kids and killed one of the kids," he said.

The shooting victim was able to get a ride to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Investigators are not releasing the motive at this time but if you know who the shooter is, let police know.

